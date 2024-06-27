Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed concern that some private jet operators are acting illegally, using their aircraft for money laundering, and drug trafficking among other criminal acts.

Festus Keyamo made this revelation while speaking at the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja on Thursday, on the concerns about money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities facilitated by some private aircraft.

Keyamo, without specifying names, emphasized that these activities have cost the sector billions of dollars and pose severe security risks.

He underscored that some operators misuse licenses intended for non-commercial flights, violating regulatory agreements.

To address these challenges, Keyamo inaugurated a Ministerial Taskforce Committee dedicated to overseeing and regulating chartered operations across the country. He charged the committee, chaired by Aero Contractors CEO Ado Sanusi, to conduct a comprehensive inventory of non-commercial flight operators. Their mandate includes verifying professional licenses, ensuring compliance with regulations, and recommending disciplinary actions against offenders.

The eight-member committee has been tasked to deliver its findings within three months, aiming to restore integrity and security in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

This initiative marks a proactive step towards enhancing regulatory oversight and safeguarding the aviation industry against illegal practices detrimental to national security and economic stability.

