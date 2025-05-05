I’ll vote Peter Obi in 2027 — Dele Farotimi

Human rights lawyer and former Labour Party campaign spokesperson, Dele Farotimi, has declared that he will vote for Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election if the former Anambra State governor decides to run.

Speaking on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Farotimi reaffirmed his loyalty to Obi, whom he supported during the 2023 elections, describing him as the most competent and credible option among past contenders.

“If elections where our votes will count were held today, I would vote for Peter Gregory Obi, unless somebody else comes into the race that I think can do better,” Farotimi said. “If it’s still the same lineup as the last time, it’s definitely Peter Obi I’m voting for.”

He noted that only a drastic change, such as Obi aligning with individuals he deems “objectionable,” could make him reconsider his support.

While expressing hope that Obi would present a bolder policy platform in the future, Farotimi criticised the current political discourse around 2027 elections as premature and a distraction, given Nigeria’s pressing realities.

He added that his continued support for Obi stems from the belief that the country deserves leadership rooted in capacity and integrity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE