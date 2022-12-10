I’ll unify Nigeria, release all entitlements of Abuja indigenes, says Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to ensure the unity of the country, make life better for the people and ensure Nigerian universities don’t go on strike if elected president.

The former vice president stated this on Saturday at the PDP’s presidential rally held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The PDP presidential candidate promised to release all entitlements of Abuja indigenes, including the much-demanded constitutional review.

Atiku praised the loyalty of PDP supporters in the Federal Capital Territory, saying that the party doesn’t take it for granted.

“We have no reason to believe you won’t support us again. We are here to pledge that if you support us, we will give you all your entitlement; appointments and other demands including constitutional review.

“In the process of restructuring, we will give you all what belongs to you.

On security, Atiku promised to secure the nation’s capital if elected.

He said: “We shall protect and secure Abuja for your own safety. You know my five-point agenda, I will unify the county; no part of the country will be left untouched. Peace for everyone. These I promise you.”

Atiku seized the opportunity to take a swipe at the APC over the ASUU strike which lasted for eight months, promising the nation’s universities will never experience a strike for ever.

“We have promised education is key for everyone, we will make our universities remain open forever,” he said.

He further told the PDP supporters that “Abuja will be the first to feel the impact of the government. PDP will fulfill all the obligations to you. We are not taking your loyalty for granted! We will pay back but not with hunger and insecurity.”

Addressing the party faithful, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said that the PDP Is stronger than it has ever been in the FCT.

“We need to rescue our people from where the APC has left us, we must work together with youths, women and elders to collectively steer the ship of this country to safe harbour. The people are tired of the APC government, they are angry and hungry.



