‘I’ll still marry you in my next life’ and how Nigerians celebrated Valentine’s Day on Twitter

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Tribune Online scoured the Twitter to bring you titbits from how Nigerians celebrated theirs.

On today’s episode of Valentine’s Day brouhaha. My lover actually surprised me, she paid for 2 tyres and have them delivered to me, to think that I only brought up the issue of bad tyre on one of our conversations… make una help me thank her o. 😍#valentinegift #valentines — Soma #Podcaster 🎤📻 (@henLee_CJ) February 14, 2022

Last year I found out that my primary school teacher has been on wheelchair for 8years. Well I saved for a year and I'm gifting him this for #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDay2022 pic.twitter.com/570eJucQNt — Sir Law (@ComedianSirLaw) February 14, 2022

ON VALENTINE 2022, NIGERIA, WE LOVE YOU. As we celebrate love for our fellow men and acquaintances, may we spare a thought for Tots of love to our dear Nation, Nigeria. — Senator Ita Enang (@SenItaEnang) February 14, 2022

This love shaaa. Imagine taking this risky trekking for SE sit at home and you meet another girl for him house. It won’t be funny

Awwwn #valsDay #Oppression pic.twitter.com/Vs7g99vb2U — Onyekachi Elbalmy (@eLanBalmy) February 14, 2022

wahala for us wey dey at home dey sleep 😴 we no even get data to view status 🤧🤧 #Oppression #GIRLFRIEND #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/c8ivwmDrCP — SKIUFU♚ (@iamskiufu) February 14, 2022

Thank you babe, I thank God for the day I met you #Oppression pic.twitter.com/48mKB7jPXG — eva_morr14x (@KKira36148505) February 14, 2022

@ADEKUNLE_6 BEST FRIEND EVER. A VERY BIG THANKS TO YOU FOR EVERYTHING.. HAPPY VAL#WeMoveWithLove — Kally (@Taochyken) February 14, 2022

@franklinisraelr My dear. I can't imagine my life without you because your presence is my oxygen, your love is my water and your care is my strength. I love you my my Love . #WeMoveWithLove — Adedayo Israel (@AdedayoIsrael3) February 14, 2022

You have filled my life with boundless happiness and I want you to know that there are no boundaries to my love for you.

I love you dearly my darling husband @k_prince_luv ♥️💋#WeMoveWithLove — Chioma Jesus ❤️ (@ChiomaNorah) February 14, 2022

@Austynzogs

Words aren't enough to tell you how much you mean to me. Thanks oso much for always being there for me. #WeMoveWithLove — riazogs (@riazogs) February 14, 2022

@tradewithcorinn We are two imperfect beings bound by A PERFECT GOD. I love you sweet #WeMoveWithLove — Ugo (@chukugo85) February 14, 2022

No distance can weaken our bond. Nothing can erase our memories from our minds. Our hearts will always be tied together with each other. Happy valentine’s day @bbukola19 #WeMoveWithLove ❤ — #AUGUST25/TEAMVIRGO (@fadeyiolayinka) February 14, 2022

Happy valentine to the most charming woman I could ever have asked for. Jennifer i love you more than you can imagine.

Few words wouldn’t be enough to appreciate your presence, your kindness and compassion. I love and adore everything about you @jennytiouscake #WeMoveWithLove — yinksy09 (@yinksy09) February 14, 2022

I still marry you in my next life, if possible #WeMoveWithLove — Maureenogo (@maureenogo) February 14, 2022

JUST FOR LAUGHS

This time last year now I don receive valentine package,E be like say God don disown me this year o😭🤣

Oppression everywhere #awww #Oppression #ASUU pic.twitter.com/JhYZ9O756I — Iyalode of Ikale land👑👸🏼🦋 (@AyomiEwa) February 14, 2022

VIO don arrest pararan bus them talk say them no get road worthiness. Na after 7 working days them go release the bus #valentine #Oppression pic.twitter.com/d2egyagc5w — $imping Balo (@balogun_king) February 14, 2022

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.

Police, Amotekun After Criminals On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

IN response to the agitations and fears of people plying the Lagos-Ibadan highway over attacks by kidnappers, Ogun State Police Command has assured the general public that it has mapped out strategies to outrun the kidnappers and flush them out of their axis of operation.