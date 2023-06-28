The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State, Prof. James Okoroma, has declared his determination to restore enduring peace and security to the state if elected governor in the November 11th governorship election.

He made this declaration on Tuesday during the formal inauguration of the Governorship campaign council in the three zones of Orlu, Okigwe, and Owerri, held in his campaign office in Owerri. The meeting also saw the formal inauguration of campaign coordinators in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Okoroma stated that the days are gone when people elected a leader who disregarded peace, respect, and the security of lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

He emphasized the need to employ a conventional approach to achieve peace in the state, where everyone, including the aggrieved ones, the youths, and the elderly, comes to the round table for discussions instead of resorting to violent methods.

Okoroma blamed the lack of respect for the state and the entire Igbo land on the kind of leaders elected into positions of authority. He stated, “Nobody in Igbo land is respected because of the kind of leaders we have. We must produce leaders that would bring respect to the state.”

If elected as Governor of the state, Okoroma promised to tackle insecurity and revive the educational system to produce employable graduates, skills, and ideas. These are part of his blueprints for the state.

He further mentioned that his administration would foster dialogue between all state actors and non-state actors to discuss the way forward for the state. He added, “I will not invite the Army or any security agencies to protect the people of the state.”

Prof. Okoroma expressed regret that today’s youths resort to carrying arms due to frustration caused by the lack of hope and job opportunities. He criticized successive governments for failing to revive ailing industries in the state, such as Avutu Poultry, Adapalm Ohaji, Ceramics Industry Inishi, among others, which have become dormant.

He also accused the APC government of accumulating a debt of N200 billion without tangible achievements.

Prof. Okoroma pledged to continue where former Governor Late Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe left off and implement his policies in his administration. He emphasized the need for a leader like him who can inspire children and provide direction.

Okoroma highlighted that his administration would prioritize education, industry, and improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to boost the state’s economy.





Following the inauguration, the Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Mrs Amaka Chiegena, commended ADC members for nominating a competent and qualified candidate in Prof. James Okoroma for the governorship race in the state. She asserted that Okoroma is the best candidate among other political parties in the state, possessing the experience and capacity to bring about the expected change. She urged party members to rise up and take over the leadership of the state.

Mrs Chiegena promised to work diligently to achieve their target and urged the members of the inaugurated campaign council to immediately engage in field activities, sensitizing and mobilizing voters to support the ADC candidate for the betterment of the state.

