I’ll restore peace, security to Sokoto as president – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Sokoto State that the federal government with him as president will restore peace, security to state and provide farmers and herders more means to ply their trade.

He made the declaration at a rally in the state capital on Tuesday, expressing his sympathy for the people of the state over the hardship they have been through due to insecurity.

The former vice president also said the PDP government under his leadership will eliminate poverty for which he said he will set aside the sum of $10 billion.

The PDP flag bearer stated: “I promised to ensure security of lives and return peace in the state and Nigeria of large if you elect PDP. We will ensure that there is peace for businessmen, cattle rearers, fishermen, farmers and others, they will carry out their trades in peace.

“Secondly, I promised to eradicate poverty in the country. That is why we set aside $10 billion for businessmen, youths and women. I will ensure that they have capital to eradicate poverty in the county.

“I want to promise you that the road from Sokoto to Gusau to Funtua by the grace of God will be reconstructed. It is noteworthy that Sokoto is around the border with other African countries. I promised to open these borders for our people and other people to enjoy trade relationships with them.

“The in coming PDP government will ensure that there is no strike in the Universities. I promised to give our farmers, cattle rearers capital to continue with their trade, because the moment we restore peace they will just start their trade.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PC) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, assured the supporters that the former vice president will be elected as the next president of Nigeria and will deliver on his promises.

He said: “We want to extend our heartfelt appreciation we the PDP family for the honour done to us. I want to affirm to you that the federal government will be for Sokoto State people. Therefore, there should be no dulling. On the day of election, come out and vote en masse, and by God’s grace, Atiku is the next president.