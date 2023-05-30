The newly inaugurated Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has vows to recover all government properties acquired by individuals during the past administration in the state.

The governor stated this during a dinner organized to welcome him and his Deputy, Idris Gobir, after their inauguration on Monday night.

The governor said properties of the state belong to the people of the state and not to any individual who can either sell or shared such properties without recourse to due process.

He, however, urged everyone who benefited from such gestures from the immediate past administration of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to return such properties back to the government or be forced to do so.

“During my campaign, I promised not to cheat the people of the state and will not allow anyone to do the same, I promised to protect the people of the state and their properties and will not be a part of those who share the property of the state to their cronies.

“I am now using this medium to call on whoever benefited from such properties, either you are a member of my political party, the APC, or that of the PDP, to return them or be forced to do so.

“The Ahmed Aliyu you know during the campaign is now different from the governor now. I am the state governor, with the full responsibility of the people of this state now rest on my head”

“Anyone who refuses to return such properties in their possession will have to face the full weight of the law,” he added.