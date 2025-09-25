‘I’ll record it myself,’ Mandy Kiss replies GWR, insists on ‘s3x with 100 men’ attempt

Content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi Adefolarin, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has insisted she will go ahead with her Guinness World Records (GWR) attempt to engage in sexual activity with 100 men in 24 hours despite rejection from the GWR.

Mandy Kiss, in a video sighted by Tribune Online, vowed to carry on with the attempt, saying, “I will record it myself.”

Tribune Online reports that Mandy Kiss earlier this week shared a flyer on social media announcing the attempt, which she said would take place on October 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Reacting to the announcement which caught media attention, the GWR, through its official X (formerly Twitter) page, said it does not recognise or endorse the attempt, stating that it cannot monitor it.

In a now-viral video, Mandy Kiss responded to the rejection, expressing her displeasure and insisting that no one could stop her from going ahead with the attempt.

She stressed that she owns her body and has the right to do whatever she wants with it.

She further readiness to record herself if Guinness World Records refuses to monitor and document it.

She said, “Nobody can stop me from sleeping with 100 men, I’m the owner of my pussy. If you don’t record it, I will record it myself.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE