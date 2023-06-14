Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has promised that his administration will partner with the Correctional Service to decongest the various correctional centres in the state.
The Governor made the disclosure when he received in the audience the newly posted Zonal Coordinator in charge of the Zone C Nigerian Correctional Service, Yahaya Adamu Sambo, at the Government House on Wednesday.
Bala Mohammed stressed the need to make the Centers Correctional, as the name implies so that all the inmates will come out better and reformed after serving their various terms.
He then assured that his administration will continue to support the Correctional Service in its efforts to make the lives of the inmates better through improved facilities and other things needed.
Earlier in his remarks, the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Correctional Service in charge of Zone C, Yahaya Adamu Sambo, said that he will partner with the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed-led Administration in ensuring the success of his tenure.
The Zonal Coordinator commended the Governor for his various developmental projects within just four years as well as his impact on the Correctional Service, and pledged his loyalty and support.
In the same vein, the Governor said he will strive hard to address fake and counterfeit drugs in the state in order to reduce addiction and abuse among youths.
The Governor spoke when the State Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi, Ali Aminu, visited him at the Government House.
Bala Mohammed said that if the NDLEA would work in collaboration with other sister Agencies, the problem of drug abuse in the State, particularly among Youths, would reduce drastically in Society.
He, therefore, told the NDLEA State Commander to work hard in collaboration with other sister agencies to stem the tide of illicit drugs and other activities.
The NDLEA State Commander, Ali Aminu, had earlier told the Governor that the rate of drugs abuse in the state is high, hence the need for proper collaboration and support from the State Government for sustainable growth and development.
