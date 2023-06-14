Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has promised that his administration will partner with the Correctional Service to decongest the various correctional centres in the state.

The Governor made the disclosure when he received in the audience the newly posted Zonal Coordinator in charge of the Zone C Nigerian Correctional Service, Yahaya Adamu Sambo, at the Government House on Wednesday.

Bala Mohammed stressed the need to make the Centers Correctional, as the name implies so that all the inmates will come out better and reformed after serving their various terms.

He then assured that his administration will continue to support the Correctional Service in its efforts to make the lives of the inmates better through improved facilities and other things needed.

Earlier in his remarks, the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Correctional Service in charge of Zone C, Yahaya Adamu Sambo, said that he will partner with the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed-led Administration in ensuring the success of his tenure.

The Zonal Coordinator commended the Governor for his various developmental projects within just four years as well as his impact on the Correctional Service, and pledged his loyalty and support.