I’ll lead Nigeria’s search for nationhood ― Anyim

A former president of the Senate and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has said he is contesting to be president so as to lead the search for nationhood and for the nation to have a conscience.

Noting that most of the nation’s woes are political, Anyim said he is out to provide the needed leadership that will chart a new course for the nation.

Anyim said his presidency will not only stabilise but also put Nigeria on the path of peace, growth and prosperity.

Anyim stated this during a courtesy visit to the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at the governor’s office and subsequent meeting with delegates of the PDP in the South-West at the government house, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Anyim said his experience when he brought the National Assembly out of crisis as Senate President will also be handy in helping to build a nation.

The former president of the Senate said what was needed to achieve stability of the country, patriotism of Nigerians was to eliminate mutual suspicion and earning the confidence of Nigerians about their nationhood.

Anyim said: “Nigeria is in search of nationhood, in search of conscience. I know the problems and I want to lead the search for nationhood, to get a conscience. We have a country but we need to build a nation. I have experience to offer the nation peace and nationhood.

“I became president of the Senate at a time the National Assembly was in crisis. I stabilised and gave the National Assembly focus. I earned the confidence of the members of the National Assembly. We need to eliminate mutual suspicion to achieve stability, patriotism. We need to be conscious to build the nation.

“Most of our woes are political. We need the right leader; with the right leader, we will chart a new course. I have worked in the three arms of government. I will not only stabilise the nation but give it a direction. We will put Nigeria on the path of peace, growth and prosperity.”

Speaking, governor Seyi Makinde avowed that the successes of Anyim as a lawyer, as president of the senate and former secretary to the government of the federation spoke volumes.

While stating that God gives power, Makinde declared that Anyim was eminently qualified to lead the country.

Speaking in the same vein, National Vice Chairman, South-West of the PDP, Mr Soji Adagunodo said the leadership of the party across the states had resolved to put all delegates before Makinde to give direction in the forthcoming presidential convention of the party.

“Across all states of the South-West, we will put our delegates before Makinde to do what he wishes to do,” Adagunodo said.

