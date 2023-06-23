The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has assumed command as the 23rd Army Chief with a pledge to discharge responsibilities with fairness.

He took the baton from the 22nd Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya during a short ceremony on Friday at the Army Headquarters,Abuja.

Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday following the removal of service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

According to him, “Today history has made it my turn to be the one the almighty God has favoured to receive the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian Army.

“Currently we are witnessing more than ever before massive surrender by repentant insurgents in the North East in a manner that beats the expectation of any observer local and international”.

He thanked the former COAS for mentorship and empowering his military career.

“There is no doubt that the experience and exposure garnered under you will help in the discharge of my duties as the chief of army staff therefore,as you transit into retirement on this glorious day. I wish to assure you that I shall do everything within my power to improve on your legacy of a proficient, effective and admirable Nigerian Army”.

Lagbaja who promised to improve on the legacies of his predecessors of a proficient and professional Nigeria Army said hard work will be rewarded under his watch.

“I promise that I shall discharge my responsibilities as COAS with fairness,merit and hard work shall be dully rewarded while appropriate measures taken to bring back in line anyone that errs”.

Earlier, the former chief of Army Staff Lt General Faruk Yahaya had said that he was leaving the Nigerian Army better than he met it.

Yahaya added that the Nigerian Army made remarkable successes in the fight against insecurity.





According to him, “our adversaries are in disarray across all theatres of operations”

While charging officers and men of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute, apolitical and professional in the discharge of their duties,he urged them to support the new Chief to achieve a nation free of internal threats.