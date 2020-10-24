‘I’ll implement FG’s directives on police reform,’ Delta CP assures

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, has assured Deltans of his readiness to implement all directives on Police reforms that may be approved by the Federal Government.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement made available on Saturday, urged Deltans to “eshew” violence.

The statement, which was dated October 23, urged Deltans across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGA) to remain peaceful and adhere to the reviewed 48-hour curfew commencing 6pm on Saturday.

“Following the nationwide #EndSARS protest, which was later hijacked by some suspected hoodlums, with the attendant destruction of both government and private properties and loss of lives, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, wishes to reassure members of the public of Delta State Police Command’s commitment to ensure full compliance and implementation of all directives on police reforms as may be approved by the Federal Government through Police authority to address all salient issues raised by the protesters.

“So as to meet the yearnings and aspirations of members of the public, especially the youths as regards the operations and performances of the Nigeria Police.

“In order to ensure amicable resolution of the social unrest, all Deltans are thereby advised to sue for peace and abide by the state government directives as regards the curfew…” the statement read in part.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE