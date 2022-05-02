I’ll hand over to anyone Nigerians elect ― Buhari

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari Monday assured that he would hand over power to anyone elected by the people of Nigeria in 2023.

He made the declaration after joining other Muslim fateful to observe the Eid prayers at the Mambila Barracks Parade Ground, Abuja, on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The President had been reminded that he had given the nod to different members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie for the presidential ticket of the party.

When asked who he would like to hand over to, he responded: “The person that Nigerians elect.”

The President, who was responding to questions as he returned to the Presidential Villa after the prayers, had charged the heads of military and other security agencies in the country to rise up to their responsibilities, go after the terrorists troubling the nation and eliminate them.

He affirmed that his administration would continue to work to make the country safe for Nigerians.


The President stressed the need to make the country safe, especially as the rainy season has set in.

He noted that farmers must be assured of their safety as they return to the farms, thereby securing the country’s food production.

Buhari stated: “We’ll continue to make the environment secure, especially when the rainy season is coming so that farmers can go back to their farms and we wouldn’t have problems of food security.

“Heads of the services; Army, Navy, Air Force, the Inspector-General of Police and so on, are very much aware of the situation. It’s their duty to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them.”

On the forthcoming general elections, the President reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to a free, fair and transparent process.

Earlier in his message during the Eid service, the acting Chief Imam of Mambila Barracks, Dahiru Shua Mohammed, stressed the need for genuine repentance from sin by all, love for one another, forgiveness, tolerance and constant prayers to Allah as the weapon against all adversities of life.

He emphasized that extra efforts must be made to obey the commandments of Allah, exercising patience at all times for his sake, as well as maintaining the competition in good deeds for humanity, nature, cooperation and brotherhood.

The session witnessed the offering of special prayers for an end to the various challenges in the country, for peaceful 2023 elections, and sustainable national unity, stability and prosperity.

