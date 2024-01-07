The lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, has expressed his desire to explore the tourism potentials in the Idanre local government area of Ondo State to enhance its economic gains for the development and benefits of the people of the area.

Akingbaso, who noted that tourist attractions in Idanre are capable of turning the fortunes of the state if utilised, said he will join hands with stakeholders in the tourism sector to put Idanre on the global map.

The lawmaker who stated this in Idanre while giving his stewardship at the National Assembly to the people of the constituency said that Idanre Hills, named as a UNESCO Heritage Centre, could generate enough revenue for both the state and the federal government if the needed infrastructure was put into place.

According to him, if the potential is properly explored, by putting in the necessary infrastructure that would make tourists comfortable, things would be changed for the better in the state.

“ You will see a lot of artefacts in Idanre Hills, and you will be amazed. There is no place you can see this in Nigeria.

“There are many ways that Idanre Hills can be developed. Tourism is of prime importance to us. It can be developed if we have a good infrastructure base. There should be a good road network in the community and an adequate power supply to fully harness the benefits of tourism.

“I am liaising with federal government agencies, particularly the National Tourism Board, and showing them what we have and what they can do for us on a short-term and long-term basis.

“Idanre is well blessed. We emphasise the issue of tourism because that is a heritage we have here. We, as a people in Idanre, will prepare a blueprint for tourism.

“ We are a world heritage centre, but we cannot see the benefit, so we will definitely sit down to prepare a policy plan for the Idanre community,” he stated.

He disclosed that culture and tourism, as two components that can enhance the development and growth of society, should be given priority to develop the community.

He said, “We are working hard to make the enlistment processes at Idanre Hills a reality. Immediately after our inauguration, we facilitated a physical joint meeting with Ondo State Government and a meeting is coming up between the state government, the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the National Commission of Museum and Monuments (NCMM), and stakeholders where the grey areas of the enlistment of Idanre Hills as a UNESCO Heritage Centre will be addressed. ”

Akingbaso, who said that he had not missed any plenary sessions since his inauguration, noted that he had sponsored three different bills, adding that one of the bills was for the establishment of the University of Information and Communications Technology in Idanre.

He stated that if the bill were passed and assented to by President Bola Tinubu, its benefits would be enormous to the constituency in particular and the nation at large.

The lawmaker said that he had facilitated job opportunities for some youths at the federal level, stating that he had appointed 100 youths as his aides in different capacities to reduce the unemployment rate in the constituency.

He promised market women in the constituency frequent empowerment to assist them in the running of their businesses, noting that small-scale businesses contribute immensely to the development of the state economy.

Akingbaso also promised palliatives that would be distributed in chunks across the federal constituency, saying that he had not received bags of rice for palliative measures given to federal lawmakers by President Tinubu.

He assured the vulnerable and the indigent of his continued and adequate support to make life bearable for them in the constituency.

Commending the lawmaker, the Owa of Idanre, Oba Dr. Fredrick Adegunle, Aroloye, said that it was impressive that Akingbaso did not disappoint the federal constituency but had ensured quality representation.

Oba Aroloye enjoined Akingbaso not to relent on his oars, saying that he had been a focus and a good example for other politicians to emulate.

In his words, Dr Kola Ademujimi, former Chief of Staff in the state, said that it was the first time the constituency had a representative who would be giving out feedback to the constituency.

He said, “ He has just spent six months, and he is coming back with feedback. From what he has done and said, I think we are satisfied. He has talked about employment and empowerment.

“ He has supported some of our youths to get jobs, while he has empowered many in different vocations as well. In terms of infrastructural development, HR has equally tried.

“ He did not just start as a member of the House of Representatives; he had been doing something as a private citizen for the community before he got to the National Assembly.

“ He has promised us that he will continue to pursue the bill to create an ICT university in the constituency. He has laid a good foundation, and he can build more on it.”

He asked the state government to do something meaningful as regards Idanre Hills to serve as an impetus for the Federal Department of Tourism to key into the project.

Also, the President of the Idanre Development Assembly( IDA), Dr Anthony Omolola, said that he was very impressed with his accounts of the stewardship of Hon. Akingbaso in the last six months in the National Assembly.

Omolola stated that the constituency needed to motivate and support the federal lawmaker for him to do more and excel in his legislative duties.

“ He has really performed well, and we need to give him all the assistance he needs to be able to deliver more on what we have sent him in Idanre/Ifedore Constituency,” he said.

