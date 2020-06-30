I’ll ensure adequate security of lives, properties in Sokoto ― Tambuwal

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has reassured the citizens of the state of his commitment to ensuring the security of lives and properties of the residents of the state.

He stated this while receiving 17 indigenes of the state rescued by the Armed Force from abductors in neighbouring Zamfara, from a delegation from Zamfara State in Sokoto Government house.

He commended the government of Zamfara State and the Armed Forces for their efforts in the rescue of the victims from kidnappers.

Tambuwal expressed happiness that the victims were found in good health after they were examined by the medical personnel of Government House, Sokoto.

He said Government is doing its best in ensuring the protection of lives and properties of its citizenry.

The Governor appealed to people of the state and elsewhere to continue to extend hands of support to security agencies working in the state to enable them to play their roles in securing areas where bandits operate.

Earlier in his address, the state commissioner of careers and security matters, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), said the rescued victims were all indigenes of the state explaining that 16 of them hail from Tureta local government while one is from Rabah local government in the state.

