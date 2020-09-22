I’ll end farmers, herders clashes in Ondo communities, Jegede assures

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has promised to put an end to the incessant clash between farmers and herdsmen in the Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Jegede who stated this during his campaign visit to the area noted that the frequent clashes between the farmers and herdsmen caused by the destruction of their farmland has sent many farmers out of business.

Speaking to the people of Aiyede/Ogbese, Ilu Abo, Bolorunduro, Alayere and Eleyeowo communities, Jegede vowed to revive farming business in the area, assuring the farmers that adequate security would be provided for them and their farms against herdsmen and cows invasion.

Jegede noted that adequate attention was not given to challenges facing the farmers while noting that the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state had failed to broker a lasting truce in the frequent clashes between herders and farmers across the state.

He said “We know you all have been neglected, in the face of frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers; if you vote for us, we will bring in a crisis-resolution mechanism that will make everybody happy,”

Jegede also expressed dismay at the deplorable condition of roads linking to most of the communities, describing the situation as unsatisfactory, and promised to construct befitting road networks to these villages where most of the food products are being produced.

“We will also provide other social amenities such as pipe-borne water and health centres that are currently lacking in the areas,” he said

The governorship candidate further promised to make life bearable for the farmers by giving them soft loans, to enable them to procure farm inputs while promising to relocate the market in Sango from its present place to a more congenial environment.

According to Jegede, “a cattle market is not supposed to be within the town, for hygienic reasons; hence, the need for its immediate relocation.”

Jegede, however, urged the people to go out and vote for PDP on October 10, in order to install a government that would bring long-lasting peace and development to their communities.

In his comment, the youth coordinator, Sango Cattle Market, Alhaji Jiddah Mohammed, applauded the market relocation plan, saying such development would bring an end to the lingering crisis between farmers and cattle rearers, in which the former used to complain of incessant attacks on their farmlands.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE