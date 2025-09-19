I’ll continue to serve Rivers people’s interests — Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured residents that his administration will keep working in their interest.

Fubara gave the assurance on Friday after arriving at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He thanked the people for the reception he received earlier at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“I know everyone wants to hear something from me. In fact, you expected it when I landed at the Airport,” he said, appreciating the turnout of residents who came out to welcome him.

“Let me first of all appreciate the wonderful people of Rivers State. I’m really humbled by what I saw at the Airport. I was briefed on some photographs of what happened here yesterday. That reception really humbled me,” he added.

Fubara said the gathering was not just a welcome but also a reaffirmation of the bond between his government and the people.

He said, “It showed love, confidence, and solidarity. I want to say that it is not just the celebration, the massive reception by the number of people who came out to celebrate, but the display and reaffirmation of the bond between this government and the people that we are serving.

“I want to assure you that we will by the grace of God, continue to do those things that has made you people love us. I want to appreciate everyone and to say that we love you but God love you more.”

The governor disclosed that he will address the state officially by 6 pm to thank those who contributed to restoring normalcy.

“We are going to address the state officially by 6 pm and in that broadcast, we will appreciate everyone that brought normalcy to this state,” he stated.

The development comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lifted the six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, declared to address political and governance issues.

