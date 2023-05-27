Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has said his administration will build correction centres to eradicate cultism, drug addicts and other criminal elements in the state.

He said the state correctional centres are where any arrested cultists, drug dealers and other hardened criminals will be tried and possibly prosecuted if found guilty.

He said the government under his watch will not allow the above mention persons to continue to obstruct the already existing peace in the state.

]Soludo stated this during the 2023 Children’s Day Celebration at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, on Saturday, where he charged Anambra children to be good ambassadors of the state, Nigeria, and Africa by abstaining from all social vices.

The theme for this year’s event is: ‘The State of the Nigerian Child Today: Proper Parenting for Value Reorientation and National Consciousness’.

The governor reminded the children that they are the “owners of tomorrow”, assuring them of fighting their cause through protection and provision of their basic needs such as health and education.

“My primary goal is to pray for our children to take charge and grow up to be responsible citizens who will help build our dream for Anambra, Nigeria, and Africa.

“On child marriage, hawking, child labour, and child abuse. It is enshrined in the child rights law. These laws must be enforced.

“Child abuse is an abominable act for an Anambra child. Cultism is a threat, and we have seen its negative effects. The majority of the children and youths involved in this all die when they are young.

“The Anti-Cultism Act will continue to take effect and will be enforced with zero tolerance for any cult group.

“Now that the Nigerian Correctional Service is on the concurrent list, Anambra will have its own laws and build its own prisons. States can now have their own correctional facilities.





“Drug abuse is wreaking havoc on the youths today. Drugs, cultism, and criminality all go hand in hand.

“Parents must face their responsibilities!” Many parents delegate their responsibilities to their domestic workers, whom they often maltreat. A bill is presently being drafted to protect domestic workers!

“We must have a society in which everyone receives justice and children have limitless opportunities to realize their God-given potential,” Soludo added.

The governor described Anambra children as highly talented.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Women and Social Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo, revealed that Governor Soludo established a designated sexual and gender-based court where justice is given to every child who is a victim of any form of abuse in the eyes of the law.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Anambra Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu and Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, APGA State Chairman, Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, stressed that the Child Rights law has privileges that are usually implemented to the letter and lauded the Governor’s commitment to child development following the provision of the 2023 budget and his one youth two skills, as well as the solution innovation district initiative.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Speaker of Children Parliament, Hon. Victoria Ekwunife, Members of Anambra State Executive Council among others attended the event.

