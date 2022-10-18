I’ll advance your legacies, Tinubu assures Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, assured President Muhammadu Buhari that if elected, he will advance the effort and legacy of his administration.

Giving his goodwill message in the 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the ruling party flag bearer noted the present administration’s achievements despite the challenges facing the global community.

While reminding citizens of what the president inherited on the assumption of office, Tinubu stated: “If elected, I will give due honour to your efforts and your legacy. I will work in the spirit of further unity, and national purpose that informed the creation of our party that characterized the work of your government.

“Most importantly, the ways and means of a Tinubu government will be devoted to further project and prosper the Nigerian people because our guiding principle will be to provide the best of progressive governance and reform our beloved land.

“Consider these three promises to be a positive growth of your 9-point agenda.”

More details to come later…

