By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe States if elected at the February poll.

He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.

Atiku made the pledge in Bauchi on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign rally held at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa memorial Stadium (ATBS), Bauchi.

The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connects the North East Sub-region with other parts of the country.

He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally stressing that the turnout of supporters cutting across political parties was unprecedented.

Speaking, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir argued that Bauchi is a PDP State considering the turnout of people from across the state just to demonstrate their support for the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and other candidates.

The Governor expressed hope that all the party’s candidates will emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections starting with the presidential and national assembly on February 25th.

Bala Mohammed expressed confidence that the PDP will Coast home at the end of the voting because according to him, all the candidates of the party are people of worthy character who are ready to serve the people.

In his brief remarks, the presidential running mate, Patrick Ifeanyin Okowa declared that it is only the PDP under the presidency of Atiku Abubakar can clear the mess of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has put Nigerians in a difficult and harsh living condition.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The presidential running mate who is the current Governor of Delta state said that, “We need to drive hunger, poverty, unemployment and other things out of the country. People are improvised and need to be liberated from the shackles of poverty.”

He expressed optimism that a PDP led Federal Government will ensure that Nigeria regains its feet, stand well and take good care of its citizens saying that, “The APC has failed completely and must be driven out of power.”

According to him, “Our father, Atiku Abubakar has what it takes to rule and fix Nigeria, he has done it before as Vice President, all he needs now is our collective votes to become President in order to do more. Vote for PDP from top to bottom and bottom to the top.”

The National Chairman of the PDP, Sen Iyorchia Ayu assured the people that the PDP is now more than ever ready to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to refix Nigeria.

The PDP National Chairman also said that the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigeria’s president having been closed to the place before as Vice President.

He added that if voted into power come February 25th, the PDP will immediately correct the ills of the 8 years misrule of the APC led Federal administration.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel who is the Chairman of PDP PCC, told the people of Bauchi State that the PDP is the only party that can make Nigeria better again.

He appealed to the people of the state to ensure that they voted for the PDP in the general elections to ensure that the Party won the election in order to reestablish the Federal Government.

Also speaking, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri urged Nigerians to go get their PVCs ready and cast their votes for PDP and Atiku Abubakar during the February 25th presidential election.

He said that it is only by so doing that Nigeria and Nigerians can be liberated and have a meaningful life again stressing that all the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last 8 years have plunged the country and its citizens into untold hardship and uncertainties.

The event has in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Ifenyi Okowa, Governors of Bauchi Senator Bala Mohammed, Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, Akwa Ibom UDom Emanuel, former Governors, senators among others.