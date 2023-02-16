Johnkennedy Uzoma

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has been reassured to abide by the rule of law if elected President of Nigeria.

Obi said this at a town hall meeting in Owerri on Thursday.

While thanking the organisers of the meeting for their painstaking efforts at mobilizing Nigerians to key into the programmes of the Labour Party, he restated his commitment to a new Nigeria that would work for and accommodate everyone irrespective of tribe, religion or other inclinations.

He said that electing him as President would unite the country and signal an end to suffering, insecurity and pain while opening the way for economic emancipation by moving the country from consumption to production.

According to him, his government will work closely with state governments to build uncommon synergy with the aim of all-inclusive governance for the overall good of Nigerians.

He said: “Nigeria is blessed, we have all it takes to be a great country. All we need is the right leadership that will harness our potential as a country such as the oil and gas in Imo for our collective

While he vowed to have respect for rule of law, Obi assured to secure and unite Nigeria and move the country from consumption to production.

He said: “Vote for Labour Party, vote for human beings – papa, mama, pikin”.

He further added that his government would ensure legislation for a certain percentage of women and youths in governance as a way of pursuing affirmative action in line with global best practices.

This, he said, he would achieve by strengthening the not-too-young-to-run and other relevant extant laws.

Obi before departing from Owerri visited the market women at the popular relief market.





