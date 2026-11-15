Iliasu explains why he sued PDP over Kwara North senatorial ticket

Former Commissioner for Works in Kwara State, Engineer Rotimi Iliasu, has explained why he dragged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to court over the party’s Kwara North senatorial ticket, which was allegedly taken away from him.

The Tribune gathered that Iliasu had emerged the PDP candidate for the 2027 general elections, coming up in January, before another person, Kolo Jiya, was later announced as the candidate of the party.

It is recalled that the emergence of Jiya was sequel to an alignment between the leadership of the PDP and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who were aggrieved over how their party’s primary elections were handled.

The PDP leadership, in its negotiation with the aggrieved APC members, reportedly conceded the senatorial tickets to those who had agreed to work for the PDP in the general election.

Speaking with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin, Iliasu said he took the matter to court to fight for justice.

He said that when he was prevailed upon to relinquish the ticket, as his colleagues in the Central and South senatorial districts had done, he refused because the democratic process by which he won the ticket was not the same as that by which the other two obtained theirs.

Iliasu explained that he contested for the ticket in a primary election conducted in his district and that his victory at the primary earned him the ticket.

He said that in the other two senatorial districts, those who were given the tickets did not obtain them through election but through a consensus arrangement, with the understanding that the tickets might later be taken away from them.

He said that while the two others allegedly held the tickets as placeholders, he won his outright and was not a placeholder.

Iliasu said the leader of the PDP in the state, Senator Bukola Saraki, expressed displeasure when he met him over the matter, because he (Iliasu) refused to voluntarily relinquish the ticket as the other two in the North and Central districts had done.

The former commissioner said he maintained his stance that he won the ticket through an election and could not voluntarily relinquish it because it was the mandate given to him by members of the party in the district.

He said Saraki insisted that the party’s decision to take the ticket away from him stood and that, if he chose to go to court over it, he was free to do so.

Iliasu said he decided to challenge his replacement with another person as the candidate in court so that people would know that justice was obtainable in the courts.

“I went to court for justice, I went to court for people to know that justice could be secured. If I lose, so be it but if I win then Allah has decreed”, he said.

The politician alleged that his Moro Local Government Area in the Kwara North senatorial district had been marginalised in National Assembly seats, saying it was the only one among the five local government areas in the district that had never produced an occupant of a seat in either the Senate or the House of Representatives.