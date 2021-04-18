Ileogbo Unity Forum warns resident Fulanis not to host criminals 

Ileogbo Unity Forum (IUF), the central union for lleogbo indigenes at home and in the Diaspora in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun State at the weekend charged residing Fulanis in their domain not to play host to criminal elements who may want to infiltrate their ranks for the purpose of perpetrating their evil acts on innocent dwellers in the town.

The forum which made the charge in a statement signed by Dr Ayotunde Adedokun, the social and publicity secretary and Mr Anthony Owolabi, the National President on behalf of the union, however, assured all law-abiding Fulanis who have been residing in the town for ages of continued hospitality from indigenes.

The statement further appealed to all sons and daughters of lleogbo and all residents to report to law enforcement agencies any suspicious conduct saying that security of lives and property is everybody’s concern.

The forum which kicked against the recent call made by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, for the relocation of Fulani herdsmen into his domain

It said, “this call by all of its intent and purpose is capable of engendering an influx of all manners of Fulani herdsmen into the three local government areas that make up Ayedire-Iwo-Ola Oluwa Federal Constituency and consequently constitute an unimaginable threat to security of lives and property of the people of the area.

“In spite of our firm belief in the right to freedom of movement by every Nigerian and the right to reside and conduct their lawful business in any part of the country, the people of lleogbo will not subscribe to an unregulated influx of Fulani herdsmen into any part of Ayedire, Iwo and Ola Oluwa Local Government Areas in general and lleogbo Kingdom in particular.

“This is with a view to nipping in the bud the likely danger posed by infiltration of the rank of resident Fulanis by criminal elements who might disguise as herdsmen.

“It is with pains and bitterness that we recall the bitter experience of the past which led to the attack of old lleogbo by Fulani mercenaries that were contracted by Iwo community to wage war on the ancient town of lleogbo around 1820.

“While assuring all law-abiding Fulanis who have been residing in lleogbo Kingdom for ages of our continued hospitality, we urge them not to play host to criminal elements who may want to infiltrate their ranks for the purpose of perpetrating their evil acts. We want peace and development in lleogbo.”

