Ile-Ife Jailbreak Attempt: Our officers were trapped, manhandled by inmates ― Official

After the successful containment of an attempted jailbreak at Ile-Ife Custodial Centre, Osun State on 4th January 2022, authorities of the custodial centre on Wednesday hinted that many of its officers were trapped within the yard after been manhandled by the prisoners.

DSC Olusola Adeotan, Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for Controller of Corrections, Osun State Command dropped the hint in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

He explained further that, the prisoners were able to overpower the prison officers due to their large number, surged to the main gate in a bid to break out from jail.

“While the officers trapped within the yard where being manhandled, the ensuing confrontation between the escaping inmates and the armed personnel on guard duty resulted in four (4) of the inmates being immobilized.

“They were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Two (2) of the injured inmates later lost their lives while the remaining two are still in the hospital responding to treatment,” he said.

The statement stressed: “I wish to state that normalcy has been restored in the facility. Recall that, at about 1148 hours, during a routine open-out of inmates for daily exercises, the inmates in a particular cell attacked the officers on duty and succeeded in breaking out more inmates from other cells.

“Controller of Corrections, CC Olanrewaju Amoran was on ground to assess the situation and assures members of the public that the inmates are in safe custody and normalcy has returned to the yard while investigation is ongoing”.

“The public relations officer however quoted the Controller, on behalf of Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, to have appreciated other sister security agencies, for their swift response to support officers and men of the Service.”

