Ile Arugbo: Saraki asks judge to withdraw from case

Counsels to the late Kwara State political icon, Dr Olusola Saraki, in the disputed land (Ile Arugbo), on Thursday, urged the presiding judge handling the matter at a Kwara State High Court, Justice Abiodun Adebara, to withdraw from the case.

The counsels, representing Asa Investments Limited, owned by the late politician thus asked the Chief Judge of Kwara State, Justice Sulyman Kawu, to reassign the case.

Moving the application at the resumed hearing of the case, claimants’ lead counsel, Dr Akin Onigbinde (SAN), said that “we have an application before the court asking the judge to withdraw himself from the case.

“It is not an application against the person of the honourable court.

The concern is what ordinary members of the public will feel in this circumstance. There is no ruling yet. We give the court the freedom/latitude to decide according to its discretion”.

Dr Onigbinde told the court that a written address in support of the motion was filed on October 22, 2020.

“We also filed our reply on point of law on November 3, 2020. We humbly adopt the argument in the filed written statement, relying on the written address as our argument in support of this affidavit. We have also caused to be filed in this court list of authorities to support the written address”.

Responding, counsel to the state government, who is also the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, did not oppose the application for the re-assignment of the case.

He described the application as frivolous and reckless, saying it is an assault on the administration of justice.

Mr Jawondo told the court that the defendants filed their response to the claimants’ application on October 27, 2020.

“We filed our counter-affidavit accompanied with a written address the same day; we filed these processes to put the record straight and show the frivolity and reckless and mindless assault on the court and administration of justice as demonstrated in the content of the application.

“We would not mind if this case is transferred from this court. After all we have more than 17 high court judges in the state”.

Justice Adebara thus adjourned the case for ruling to a date that will be communicated to counsels of the parties.

