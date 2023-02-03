The Former Deputy Alana and former Chairman, Ilana Omo Oduduwa, Wale Adeniran, PhD has renounced his membership of the group and severed all ties with the Yoruba leader, Professor Stephen Adebanji Akintoye.

Adeniran in a statement in the early hours of Friday stated that “with effect from today, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, I cease to be a member and an officer of Ilana Omo Oduduwa. My decision to exit the organisation is irrevocable and irreversible. However, I remain firmly committed to the Yoruba Nation’s struggle for self-determination.”

He added that “I hereby, with effect from today, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, sever all connections and relationship with Professor Stephen Adebanji Akintoye, the Alana and Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa.”

He explained that sometime in late December 2022, Professor Banji Akintoye's Personal Assistant put out a 35 – minute video in which he accused him of all imaginable crimes under the sun, the most serious being an allegation of financial impropriety, adding that others who also made similar allegations against him included some members of Ilana Omo Oduduwa and one Mr Mayegun (of Mayegun's Diary). According to him, "I reacted by calling on relevant and interested Yoruba self-determination stakeholders to institute an investigative probe panel to determine the veracity of the weighty allegations against me. In the meantime, I stepped aside from the Chairmanship and membership of Ilana Omo Oduduwa so as not to be seen to be using my office to influence the work and findings of the probe panel. "A couple of weeks later, that is, on January 10, 2023, I repeated my call for an investigative probe panel to be set up and to make its findings known to the public within 21 (twenty-one) days. I offered to make all necessary relevant documents available to the probe panel to facilitate its work," he explained.

However, he said that as of Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the expiration of the 21 days, he was yet to be invited to appear and defend himself before any probe panel.

He reiterated that ” that being the case, I have concluded that neither my accusers nor the generality of the Yoruba public have found the allegations against me worthy of any further attention.

“Therefore, by implication, I have been absolved of any GUILT in the court of the public. The onus is not on me to investigate myself to establish my innocence.

Rather, those who make egregious accusations against me in the public arena must establish their claims irrefutably by organizing such a Panel. He who accuses must offer proof of guilt.

“In so much as no panel has been constituted where I can contest any evidence and defend my Honor and integrity, I consider myself absolved of all accusations in the Court of Public Opinion.

A deliberate and studied silence on the matter after more than twenty-one (21) days of notice, by those who made scurrilous accusations against me, is proof of ill intentions and mischief,” he stated.

He emphasised that it is now entirely up to him to decide whether to seek redress in the law court.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I hereby express sincere gratitude to friends, colleagues, Yoruba social media presenters and individuals, known and unknown who stood by me and my family during these trying times, and who continually expressed confidence in my integrity. This has been a source of strength for us.

“To all Yoruba sons and daughters, I say, do not despair. It is not the time to be despondent. It is the time to come together to do a review, to engage in serious brainstorming, and to re-strategize, within the context of a new, well-structured organization that will be all-inclusive, and focused on Yoruba self-determination,” he reiterated.