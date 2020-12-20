Ilaji Resort, Oyo non-indigene traditional council partner on establishment of weekend market

Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Ibadan, has entered into a partnership with non-Indigene Traditional Council in Ibadan and Oyo State (NITCIOUS) to establish a weekend market where traders from different ethnic groups across Oyo State would be meeting and exchanged their products in line with Nigerian customs and traditions.

The purpose of the market was to ensure coming together and transaction of business together, and to expand Oyo State to the global market so as to increase the state Internally Generated Revenue.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ilaji Hotel and Sport Resort, Mr Dotun Sanusi while receiving NITCIOUS at the Resort noted that the weekend market will bring together all ethnic groups in Nigeria in conjunction with the Chinese community.

He said: “All provinces in China will come and trade here, people will bring what they have on Friday, buy and sell on Saturday and Sunday and go back on Monday, this would be continuous.”

Sanusi, however, said that the success of the project will further reduce the rate of unemployment among Nigerian youths, particularly Oyo State, calling on Nigerians to stop complaining about the government but put up their best in rescuing the nation.

In his welcome address, the facilitator of the meeting, Asiwaju Nurudeen Akinade noted that the market will be served as a major meeting point between foreigners and residence of Oyo State, adding that it is an avenue for bringing all tribes within the state together irrespective of religion and ethnicity.

Akinade noted that expansive area has been high marked for the establishment of the market and this will ensure the economic development, saying that this can only be done by having a cordial relationship with the traditional rulers which is the target of Ilaji resort.

He, however, called on the traditional rulers to cooperate and gives necessary supports in ensuring the success of the project.

The leader of the team, Dr Alex Anozie, who is the Eze Ndigbo of Oyo State, in his remark lauded the initiator of the project, saying that he and his colleagues are ready to give necessary supports towards the success of the project.

He described the convergence of the traditional rulers as a good move, saying that the partnership will bring a meaningful result to the economic development of the state.

Anozie, however, thanked Ilaji resort CEO for touching the life of many Nigerians, adding that Sanusi always think about the people by eradicating unemployment in the state.

