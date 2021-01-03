Ikpoba-Okha Vigilante, JTF foil robbery operation, arrest robbery gang

Luck ran out of a gang of armed robbers at Upper Sokponba area of Benin City, Edo State capital, as the vigilante group and JTF in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area on Sunday foiled a robbery operation in Oka 4, around First Page Hotel, Upper Sakponba

Acting on a tip-off on Sunday, the hoodlums whose names were not given as at the time of filing this report were swooped on by the Council’s vigilante force accompanied by a Joint Task Force of Army and Air Force permanently stationed at the council secretariat in Idogbo, Benin City the Edo State capital

Nigerian Tribune gathered that suspected robbers had been handed over to the Edo State Police Command’s State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, where they had made confessional statements to their involvement in breaking of shops and burning of police stations in Upper Sakponba during the #EndSARS demonstrations last year.

It would be recalled that the Idogbo police post, Ugbekun, St. Saviour and Dumez Road police stations were set ablaze in the heat of the #EndSARS demonstrations in October 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…