Ikpeazu’s visit to Buhari for economic reasons ― CPS

Latest News
By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Ikpeazu's visit to Buhari, Ikpeazu sacks ASEPA Deputy, Abia releases N3.2bn for workers, Diversify your curriculum, Late Lady Ironsi believed, Ikpeazu swears in 27 new commissioners, Abia celebrates with fasting, Ikpeazu condemns police shooting, Abia govt signs MoU, killers of Marist student, Diaspora day: Ikpeazu felicitates, assures of foreign scholarship, Abia ENDSARS panel recommends, Don't heat up, Ukwa/Ngwa people vote of confidence, Abia curfew now from 8 pm, Imo attacks: Gov Ikpeazu, Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Teachers, Ikpeazu permanent secretaries, PDP, Abia State, scholarship, Ikpeazu, COVID-19 patient, one-day governor of Abia
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, says Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State met with President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He disclosed that the purpose of the meeting was to brief the President on the developments on the Enyimba Economic City Project and inform him of the next level plans for the mega project.

The Governor who was accompanied on the visit by the Chief Executive of the Enyimba Economic City Project, Mr Darl Uzu, thanked the President for the support given by the Federal Government to the Project, particularly the 20 per cent stake taken up by the Federal Government in the project and the consistent approvals given by relevant federal authorities to important applications made on behalf of the project after fulfilling all legal and other relevant requirements.

The President he said was further informed that all the international financial institutions involved in the project, from the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the African Development Bank to the Afrexim Bank had all fulfilled their obligations to the project. With this development, all investors in the project are expected to crystallize their investments while the formal groundbreaking of the Enyimba Economic City Project is expected to be performed by the President between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

According to him, the President expressed satisfaction with the developments and renewed the commitment of the Federal Government to the Project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Ikpeazu’s visit to Buhari for economic reasons ― CPS

Ikpeazu’s visit to Buhari for economic reasons ― CPS

You might also like
Latest News

Multinational Joint Task Force kills 22, arrests 17 Boko Haram terrorists in Lake…

Latest News

Bayelsa governor signs N314.4bn appropriation bill into law

Latest News

Deeper Life pastor emerges Idoma paramount ruler-elect

Latest News

Nigeria’s economy on steady recovery path throughout 2021 ― FG

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More