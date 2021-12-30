Ikpeazu’s visit to Buhari for economic reasons ― CPS

Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, says Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State met with President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He disclosed that the purpose of the meeting was to brief the President on the developments on the Enyimba Economic City Project and inform him of the next level plans for the mega project.

The Governor who was accompanied on the visit by the Chief Executive of the Enyimba Economic City Project, Mr Darl Uzu, thanked the President for the support given by the Federal Government to the Project, particularly the 20 per cent stake taken up by the Federal Government in the project and the consistent approvals given by relevant federal authorities to important applications made on behalf of the project after fulfilling all legal and other relevant requirements.

The President he said was further informed that all the international financial institutions involved in the project, from the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the African Development Bank to the Afrexim Bank had all fulfilled their obligations to the project. With this development, all investors in the project are expected to crystallize their investments while the formal groundbreaking of the Enyimba Economic City Project is expected to be performed by the President between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

According to him, the President expressed satisfaction with the developments and renewed the commitment of the Federal Government to the Project.

