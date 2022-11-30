Ikpeazu signs female right to inheritance bill

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has granted his assent to the bill which guarantees the right of female persons to inherit and own property in their father’s family, thereby making it a law in the state.

Recall that the Abia State House of Assembly passed the bill some weeks ago to bring Abia state in conformity with international best practices in the area of eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.

Speaking while signing the law, Ikpeazu made it clear that his administration shall at all times lean on the side of reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the people of Abia state, noting that it has become anachronistic to continue to treat women as second class citizens even in their own families.

The governor thanked the state assembly led by the Speaker for dredging up enough courage to pass this bill which he described as historic, positively disruptive and capable of setting our society on the path of equal opportunities and sustainable development.

Ikpeazu expressed his view that this is the most important legislation passed by the state House of Assembly and congratulated Abia women for this feat and assured them that the Abia state government will continue to support them.

By this law, Abia state has become one of the first states in Nigeria to have this law fully in place.

