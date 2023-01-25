Ikpeazu, PDP, others react over death of PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Ikonne

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Greg Ibe and other residents of Abia have continued to react over the death of Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general election.

Ikpeazu in a press release he personally signed, has directed that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half-mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January 2023.

He urged all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as “we navigate through this difficult period together.”

According to the Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary, Hon Elder Abraham Amah in a press briefing late Wednesday evening said “His death is very painful, coming at a time when he was recuperating from illness and had shown great signs and willingness to join us in the second leg of our ward-to-ward tour that is ongoing across the 184 Wards in the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State.

“Following his death, the State Party hierarchy hereby suspends all campaign activities for three days from tomorrow as a sign of respect and love for the soul of our fallen compatriot.

The party called on the members of the PDP to remain calm and steadfast and await further directives from the leadership of the party.

According to the Director-General, Sir. Longman Nwachukwu, Prof Gregory Ibe Campaign Organization, the Abia State Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Greg Ibe, “has received with rude shock, the unfortunate death of the PDP governorship flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne.

He commiserated with the Abia State Government, especially Governor Ikpeazu, and the PDP family for the demise of the erudite scholar and Abia’s illustrious son.

Ikonne, he said will be remembered for his numerous transformations in the field of optometry nationwide as well as his contributions to the development of our dear state, especially in the educational sector.

As a mark of honour to the late Ikonne who was a fellow governorship candidate and colleague in the academic profession, Professor Ibe has announced the immediate suspension of all his political activities including publication of campaign materials and transmission of radio and TV jingles till further notice.





The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), High Chief Ikechi Emenike also expressed his sadness over the development, adding that he received “the bad news with rude shock.”

He described the death of his fellow governorship contender as “a sad development for Abia State in the ongoing democratic process”.

Also lamenting, the Abia ADC chairman, Don Norman noted, “A good man is gone.

“It’s mysterious how good people do not last. Prof. Uche Ikonne has indeed departed from this earth, but he never truly leaves, for he is still alive in our hearts and minds, through us, he lives on.

“Similarly, the Accord Party governorship candidate in Abia State, Bishop Dr Emeka Nwankpa described Prof Ikonne as a worthy brother, stating that his death was a rude shock to him.

“Nothing could be more saddening than the news of the death of Prof Uche Ikonne. He was a worthy brother and co-contender to the governorship seat.

“Though we were political opponents, we had mutual respect for each other. I needed him alive to join me in building a new Abia State when I become governor.”

Ikonne was until his death an optometrist by profession and had served Abia State in several capacities including as the Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and as the Vice Chancellor of the State-owned university, Abia State University, Uturu.

