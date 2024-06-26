The immediate past governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, has been inducted into the College of Fellows of the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The induction ceremony took place on Wednesday at the University of Port Harcourt.

This honour recognises Dr Ikpeazu’s contributions to the body of knowledge in the fields of biochemistry and molecular biology.

Initially scheduled for the previous day, the investiture event was postponed to accommodate Dr. Ikpeazu’s arrival from an overseas trip and subsequent engagements in Lagos.

The society graciously moved the event to ensure Dr. Ikpeazu could attend in person.

Dr. Ikpeazu holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in various aspects of biochemistry. Before entering politics, he taught biochemistry at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in several Nigerian universities.

He has expressed his intention to attain a professorship in the field and boasts over 80 scientific articles published in local and international journals.

He is also a co-author of the book The Biochemistry of Environmental Pollution and a Fellow of the Nigerian Environmental Society.

