Ikpeazu confirms plans to make Prof Ikonne the next Abia governor

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Friday expressed his resolve to make the former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu, Prof Uche Ikonne the next governor of the state.

Prof. Ikonne is from the Isiala Ngwa area of Abia Central Senatorial District.

Ikpeazu made this assertion while receiving a delegation of the representatives of the leaders of the people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA led by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Hrm Eze Joseph Nwabeke at the Governor’s Lodge Aba, stating “justice, equity and political stability, all support the emergence of the next Governor of Abia State from the Isiala Ngwa area of Abia Central Senatorial District”.

Ikpeazu made it clear that the emergence of a Governor from the other half of Abia Central was in accordance with the spirit and letters of the Abia Charter of Equity, stating that the Abia Charter of Equity was entered into in 1981 between the old Umuahia and Aba Senatorial Zones with the recognition of Isuikwuato as a District.

According to him, the election of his successor from Isiala Ngwa in 2023 will pave the way for the completion of the full swing of the Charter of Equity allowing the rotation to commence again from Abia North, “thereby giving every known section of the state a proper sense of belonging”.

The choice of Prof. Ikonne he said, was a result of his proven track record of experience in administration and public service and tasked the people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA to seize this great historical opportunity, expressing confidence in the ability of Professor Ikonne to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabeke told the Governor that the people of Isiala Ngwa North are grateful to him for his warm and positive disposition toward the people of Isiala Ngwa North and assured him that since the PDP has chosen their candidate from there, the people will do the needful.

Also speaking, Prof. Uche Ikonne who is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, thanked the Governor for laying strong foundations in the administration of the State and assured them that when elected, he will build on those foundations and work toward uniting the entire state and improving a lot of people of Abia State.

