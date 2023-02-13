Sandra Nwaokolo

Imo State indigenes residing in Abia State have announced their endorsement of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the Abia South senatorial race and Sir Okey Ahaiwe for the Abia State gubernatorial election.

This was made known during a town hall meeting with Governor Ikpeazu in Aba, where the Imo residents expressed their gratitude to him for appointing Imo indigenes to several key positions, including the commissioner, the transition committee chairman, deputy transition committee chairman, and senior special adviser.

At the meeting, a motion was moved by Barrister Frank Nnaoma from the Orlu zone and seconded by Honorable Egejuru Isidore from the Okigwe zone, adopting other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates as their consensus candidates for the upcoming elections.

This endorsement by the Imo indigenes in Abia State adds to the growing support for the PDP ahead of the elections.

“Based on the recognition Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given to Imo indigenes resident in Abia state, we are adopting him and Sir Okey Ahaiwe as our consensus candidates for the Abia South senatorial and Abia State governorship elections, respectively.

We are also adopting other PDP candidates for the elections. We commend the Governor for the massive road construction in the state and the peace he has brought to Abia state.

We don’t know where Imo people would have ran to if there was no peace in Abia state. We also thank the Governor for appointing an Imo indigene, Dr Osuji as the Commissioner for Health and giving him the support to excel. Ikpeazu has done well. We are solidly behind his Senatorial ambition.”