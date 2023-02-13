Sandra Nwaokolo
Imo State indigenes residing in Abia State have announced their endorsement of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the Abia South senatorial race and Sir Okey Ahaiwe for the Abia State gubernatorial election.
This was made known during a town hall meeting with Governor Ikpeazu in Aba, where the Imo residents expressed their gratitude to him for appointing Imo indigenes to several key positions, including the commissioner, the transition committee chairman, deputy transition committee chairman, and senior special adviser.
At the meeting, a motion was moved by Barrister Frank Nnaoma from the Orlu zone and seconded by Honorable Egejuru Isidore from the Okigwe zone, adopting other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates as their consensus candidates for the upcoming elections.
This endorsement by the Imo indigenes in Abia State adds to the growing support for the PDP ahead of the elections.
“Based on the recognition Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given to Imo indigenes resident in Abia state, we are adopting him and Sir Okey Ahaiwe as our consensus candidates for the Abia South senatorial and Abia State governorship elections, respectively.
We are also adopting other PDP candidates for the elections. We commend the Governor for the massive road construction in the state and the peace he has brought to Abia state.
We don’t know where Imo people would have ran to if there was no peace in Abia state. We also thank the Governor for appointing an Imo indigene, Dr Osuji as the Commissioner for Health and giving him the support to excel. Ikpeazu has done well. We are solidly behind his Senatorial ambition.”
The Chairman of the Association of Imo Indigenes Resident in Abia State, Chief Macdonald Ogoke praised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his administration’s recognition of the contributions of Imo people towards the growth and development of Abia State.
Speaking at a town hall meeting with Governor Ikpeazu, Chief Ogoke expressed his wish for a successful transition for the governor into the Senate, adding that he hoped that subsequent administrations would continue to support the interests of Imo indigenes in Abia State.
In response, Governor Ikpeazu commended the Imo people for their unity and for supporting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming elections.
The Governor acknowledged the numerous contributions made by Imo indigenes serving in his administration and assured them of his commitment to supporting their interests.
Additionally, Governor Ikpeazu expressed his confidence in the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Okey Ahaiwe, stating that he would do even more for the Imo people than he has done during his current administration.
This meeting signifies the importance of the support of the Imo indigenes to the success of the PDP’s political campaigns in Abia State.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State urged residents to vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, including Sir Okey Ahaiwe for the governorship election.
Speaking during a town hall meeting in Aba, Ikpeazu called on the people to reject those seeking change, as the change brought in 2015 had resulted in untold suffering. The Governor emphasized the need for sustained development, peace, unity, and governance with a human face.
Sir Okey Ahaiwe, the PDP governorship candidate, also addressed the audience, pledging not to disappoint the Imo people. Ahaiwe promised to double the benefits which they had enjoyed during the Ikpeazu administration if he is elected governor.
He urged the people to sustain their support for PDP candidates and vowed to commence work on the Port Harcourt road and other critical projects in the state immediately after taking office as Governor.
This call to support PDP candidates indicates the importance of continuity and progress in governance, according to the party’s leaders.
