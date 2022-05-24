Ikpeazu, Akobundu secure PDP senatorial tickets as Abia North primary ends in fiasco

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former PDP Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu Tuesday secured PDP senatorial tickets for Abia South and Abia Central respectively.

However, the Abia North primary ended in a fiasco as all scampered for safety.

Declaring the result of the Abia South senatorial primary, the chairman of the election committee, Sir Ndidi Okereke announced that Ikpeazu polled all the 198 votes to emerge.

Ikpeazu was the sole candidate in the primary.

Similarly in the Abia Central Senatorial primary, the Returning Officer, Abraham Amah announced that Col Akobundu polled 186 votes out of 188 to emerge as the senatorial candidate of the party.

However, in Abia North primary held at Ohafia LGA Headquarters, Ebem Ohafia, the election ended in fiasco by 7.43 pm as aspirants, Senator MAO Ohuabunwa and Honourable Uko Nkole, electoral officers, delegates and others fled the dark hall.





Trouble started after two of the five component LGAs, Umunneochi delegates have cast their votes when an argument about the authenticity of delegate lists started.

A scuffle ensued and all scampered for safety, despite the presence of army and other security agencies.

Meanwhile in a rescheduled primary for Ohafia South LGA and Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Ekea Udensi and Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu won respectively.