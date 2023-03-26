Gbenga Olumide

Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana has been installed as the new Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The installation was done on Saturday at Ereketa-Omuo in Apole-Ikoyi, the original settlement of Ikoyi, where all community indigenes were in attendance. Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana has been installed as the new Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.The installation was done on Saturday at Ereketa-Omuo in Apole-Ikoyi, the original settlement of Ikoyi, where all community indigenes were in attendance.



Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on behalf of the entire community, the Oisemo of Ikoyi, High Chief Akinola Daramola, said that different kinds of traditional rites were performed before the installation.



Chief Daramola stressed that traditionalists accompanied Oba Ogundana to the shrine of Ogbese River where they prayed for longevity and peaceful reign.



The spokesperson added that immediately after the installation, the new Onikoyi returned to Oke-Uro in Enuwa and Ilisemo clans where he underwent another traditional rite before going to the secular place (Ipebi).



He said that now that the installation had been completed, the monarch will be in seclusion, otherwise known as Ipebi, for seven days, where all the high chiefs (Agba Ilu) will visit him before day break every morning to perform some rites and prayers for the monarch.

He said the coronation will come up shortly after leaving the Ipebi.



Addressing the gathering, Oba Ogundana thanked everyone for their support, particularly indigenes of Ikoyi community.



“This installation has come and I am indebted to those who have shown love, support and solidarity during the occasion. I also thank all those who prayed and still praying for us without ceasing.



“We shall live to celebrate the speedy development of Ikoyi in the name of God,” Oba Ogundana said, while praying for all indigenes of Ikoyi-Ekiti both at home and the diaspora, Oba Ogundana reiterated his commitment to the development and growth of the community, just as he appealed for everybody to join hands with him to lift the community to greater heights and recover its glories and take its rightful position in the comity of communities in Ekiti State.



It will be recalled that Oba Akinwande Ogundana is from Ileding Ruling House and succeded the late Oba Julius Olalere Falaki who joined his ancestors in August 2022.