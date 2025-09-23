Ikoyi-Ekiti celebrates festivals, as monarch installs traditional chiefs

THE Oni’koyi of Ikoyi-Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Moses Akinwande Ogundana, has commended his subjects on their exemplary show of unity and communal support, during this year’s new yam and ogun festivals, as well as the celebration of Afonjo Day.

Oba Akinwande gave the commendation at the final events, which took place recently, at the Oníkòyí’s palace. The festival was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, while sons and daughters of the community both at home and in the diaspora honoured the annual tradition and cultural heritage, as they all celebrated what they described as ‘harvest season.’

The monarch emphasised that the occasion was not just to commemorate the end of the year’s toils in farming and trading, but to commend the achievements of Ikoyi-Ekiti as a united body.

The traditional ruler stressed that the celebration was to remind members of the community about the importance of communal unity, cooperation and collective sacrifice.

“Our land has always been one of honour, blessed with fertile soil, rich traditions, and hardworking sons and daughters. The harvest we celebrate today is a testimony to the resilience of our people,” the monarch stated.

He further said that the gathering was not solely premised on merriment, but symbolises a platform to showcase growth and pave the ways to further development, just as he highlighted some of the achievements recorded by the community over the last few years of his enthronement.

Some of the achievements, according to the monarch, included the newly-constructed Isaba-Ikoyi-Igbemo road, provision of boreholes at Ìkòyí Tuntun and their ancestral home (Ikoyi-Ile), a basic medical health centre, feud resolutions, solar-powered streetlight installations, youth employment, among others.

Oba Ogundana urged indigenes to contribute to the growth of the community by paying the agreed development levy to enable the smooth running of the town and ensure the success of proposed community projects.

As the Ajodun Omo Ilu celebration is also projected to take place in months to come, Oba Akinwande stressed the need for community support through active participation and donations.

ALSO READ: I never told anyone I wanted third term, Obasanjo opens up

“A nation or town cannot move forward without the contributions of its people, and it is only through your support that we can continue to build the Ikoyi-Ekiti of our dreams,” the monarch added.

As part of activities marking the festivals, Oba Ogundana installed some traditional chiefs, just as he counselled them to serve with dedication, integrity and with the community’s interest at heart.

The chiefs included, the Eesunja of Ikoyi-Ekiti, Chief Omoleye Aribaloye; the Sarede of Ikoyi, Chief Gbenga Aluko; the Oloorigbo of Ikoyi, Chief Opeyemi Akintola; the Oisaisha of Ikoyi, Chief Samuel Romiluyi

Others were the Ajero Erunwa of Ikoyi, Chief (Mrs) Aana Alaba Ogunsakin; the Erelu Oke-Oro, Chief (Mrs) Aina Adeyemi; the Ojumu Iledin, Chief (Mrs) Omolola Ogundana; Oloriomode Iledin, Chief (Mrs) Oluwaseun Fagbewesa; the Asaoni Iledin of Ikoyi, Chief (Mrs) Abiodun Aribisala; the Saloro of Ikoyi, Chief Olaleye Adeyemi and the Eesunla of Ikoyi, Chief Tope Fasakin.