Ikoyi community re-opens Arowona market after long closure

Following prolonged closure caused by the poor state of access roads, Arowona market located in Araromi Village, Ikoyi-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, on Monday, officially resumed operations. 

This development, according to a release signed by the Onikoyi’s Principal Secretary, Prince Oluwole Fagbewesa, marked significant milestone for local commerce and rural economic revitalisation in the area.

Earlier, a stakeholders’ meeting was held to finalise arrangements and ensure a smooth reopening of the market. 

The meeting was attended by notable community leaders and market stakeholders, including the Iyaloja of Arowona of Ikoyi-Ekiti, Chief (Mrs.) Titilope Adediran; the Iyalaje of Ikoyi-Ekiti, Chief (Mrs.) Modupe Adewumi; the Iyalode Alejo, and Chief (Mrs) Mosunmola Adebayo.

Prayers were also observed to commence the re-opening of the market.

