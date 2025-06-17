Ikorodu trader jailed for seven years over dealings in illicit drugs

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 43-year-old trader, Abubakar Sulaiman, to seven years imprisonment or a fine of N5 million for dealing in a wide range of banned narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The court, presided over by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa handed down the sentence on Monday after Sulaiman, an Ikorodu-based trader, pleaded guilty to a seven-count charge filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

It would be recalled that the convict was arrested on May 27, 2025, at Ikorodu, Lagos, and was found to be in unlawful possession of various hard drugs including Cannabis Sativa, Diazepam, Tramadol, Codeine-based cough syrup, Rohypnol, Methamphetamine, and Molly (MDMA).

At the arraignment, the prosecution counsel, Mr B.S. Abdullahi, informed the court that the defendant had a pending seven-count charge.

ALSO READ: Alleged firearm possession: Police interrogate Pastor Adefarasin

Upon request, the charges were read to the defendant, who pleaded guilty to all counts.

Given the plea, Abdullahi proceeded to review the facts of the case. He tendered documentary evidence, including the extra-judicial statement of the defendant, and bulk exhibits of the illicit substances recovered during his arrest.

Citing the strength of the evidence and the defendant’s admission of guilt, the prosecution urged the court to convict Sulaiman in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Without objection from the defence counsel, Justice Lewis-Allagoa convicted Sulaiman as charged.

During the allocutus, the defence lawyer, Mr Augustin Nwagwu pleaded for leniency, describing the convict as a first-time offender who saved the court’s time by admitting guilt promptly.

“He has shown remorse and has vowed not to return to crime. He should be given a second chance,” Nwagwu pleaded.

In his judgment, Justice Lewis-Allagoa sentenced Sulaiman to seven years’ imprisonment on each of the seven counts.

However, the sentences are to run concurrently, and the judge gave an option of a N5 million fine in place of imprisonment.

The charge sheet revealed that Sulaiman unlawfully dealt in: 1 kg of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to cocaine and heroin (Count 1); 1.7 kg of Diazepam, a psychotropic substance; 1.211 kg of Tramadol, a narcotic analgesic; 1.5 litres of Codeine-based cough syrup; 64g of Rohypnol, a sedative-hypnotic drug; 3g of Methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant; and 6.5g of Molly (MDMA), a synthetic psychoactive drug.

Each of the offences was said to have been committed without lawful authority, contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE