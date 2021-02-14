Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, get Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominations

Nigeria’s famous social media sensation group, Ikorodu Bois and comedian, Emmanuella have been nominated in this year’s Favourite African Social Media Star category of Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards of 2021 just as popular social media magician Wiam Van den Berg (South Africa) and sensational youth dance group Ghetto Kids (Uganda) were also nominated.

According to Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 unites children and families across the globe by providing them with a powerful platform to celebrate their favourite personalities.

“We are especially proud of the incredible diversity of representation across the continent and congratulate all nominees who are representing Africa at this global event. Parents and kids can expect lots of fun, slime, inspiration and laughter from this year’s innovative show,”Twala said.

For the first time, Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond. Filled with slime and messy stunts, viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and right into celebrities’ homes using XR technology.

Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend, Kenan Thompson (Kenan, All That) will take kids and parents on a wild and slimy ride as host of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.

With Thompson at the helm, kids and families around the world will be part of this year’s show like never before for an epic celebration of fan-favourite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.

This year’s show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; and a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show.

Six prominent African stars that have been nominated to represent the continent in the Favourite African Star category, including: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa), actress Thuso Mbedu (South Africa), two-time nominee, philanthropist and Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi (South Africa), Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane Liverpool midfielder (Senegal) and Sheebah Karungi leading dancer and songstress (Uganda).

