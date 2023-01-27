Ikonne: PDP releases timetable for fresh Abia guber primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of a fresh governorship election primary in Abia State.

This followed the death of the party’s Abia State governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Uchenna Eleazar Ikonne.

The fresh primary is under the provisions of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to a statement issued at the weekend by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the timetable and schedule of activities shows as follows:

The Timetable and Schedule of Activities are as follows: Notice to INEC Friday, January 27, 2023, Sale of Forms – Friday, January 27- Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Last day for the Submission of already purchased Forms – Wednesday, February 01, 2023, Screening of Aspirants – Thursday, February 02, 2023, and Screening Appeal – Friday, February 03, 2023.

State Congress (Gubernatorial Candidate Nomination) is slated for Saturday, February 04, 2023.

The statement said fresh aspirants are permitted to participate in the current exercise alongside those who contested in the earlier primary.

It appealed to all party leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of the PDP in Abia State to be guided by this accordingly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku





The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday expressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, and state local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…

Tears As Boundary Adjustment Reawakens Old Hostilities Between Gombe, Adamawa States

The recent communal clash between the Waja the nd Lunguda communities of Gombe and Adamawa states have reawakened bad blood over boundary adjustment. The Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU…

EDITORIAL: Legacy: Buhari’s Plea To Nigerians

In his Christmas message last month, President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded with Nigerians of voting age to be wary of candidates who could not move Nigeria forward. Noting that the joyous season of the birth of Jesus Christ coincided with the period of campaigns that would usher in a new administration in the country…