Chairman-elect, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon Bayo Omojola, has promised to work to upgrade infrastructure, enhance healthcare accessibility, and ensure quality education for our youths

Hon. Omojola, who emerged as the winner in last Saturday’s council polls in the state, assured in his acceptance speech that the promises made in his manifesto would be the guiding principles of his tenure.

He stated that economic prosperity, transparent governance, and community empowerment would be at the forefront of his efforts as council chairman.

According to him, “I pledge to lead with integrity, transparency, and a deep sense of responsibility. Our victories and challenges will be shared, and decisions will be made with the welfare of our constituents as the top priority.

“This is not just a victory for a political party; it’s a victory for Ikole LG. Let us move forward hand in hand, embracing the diversity that makes our community strong. With your continued support, I am confident that together we will make Ikole LG the shining beacon of progress, inclusivity, and prosperity. Thank you once again for your trust and support. Let the journey towards a new era for Ikole LG begin!”

He said it was not just a victory for a candidate but a triumph for the collective aspirations of the entire Ikole community.

According to him, we give all the glory and adoration to God almighty, who made it possible for us all to witness a glorious day such as this and gave us a sweet victory. I want to especially appreciate the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, and his amiable wife, Her Excellency Olayemi Oyebanji, who stood by us, supported us and trusted us with the mandate. We also humbly appreciate Her Excellency, Monisade Afuye, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, for her support throughout the contest.

“I appreciate all our leaders for reposing great confidence in our ability to pilot the affairs of Ikole LG. We also appreciate all the electorates who defied all odds to come out massively to elect us through the ballots. Our friends and well-wishers, we can’t help but appreciate you greatly.

“I stand before you with immense gratitude and humility as your newly elected chairman for Ikole LG.

“First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to every one of you who believed in this vision and who cast their votes in favour of progress and unity. Your trust is not taken lightly, and I am truly honoured to be your chosen servant in leading Ikole LG towards a new dawn.

“This victory is not about one person; it’s about us, the community that came together with a shared dream. It’s about the mothers and fathers who envision a brighter future for their children, the young minds eager for quality education, the hardworking individuals seeking economic opportunities, and the elders who have witnessed the evolution of our beloved Ikole LG.”

