Ikolaba station not attacked, officers were by side of the road ― Police

The Oyo State police command has said that its Ikolaba Station was not attacked. However, a policeman was killed when the officers standing by the side of the road were attacked. The incident took place at Ikolaba area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday.

News had earlier trended on social media that the Ikolaba police station was attacked and a police corporal was shot dead. But the state police command has confirmed that the station was not attacked.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “At about 9:00 p.m. on Friday, two policemen who were attached to Ikolaba police station and who were at the other side of the road of the station, were attacked by hoodlums in a moving vehicle.

“In the process, one police corporal was shot dead, while one inspector was injured.

“The injured inspector is currently recuperating in the hospital.

“The police station was not attacked. Immediately, the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incident, he gave the marching order to all police tactical teams, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Swift Response Squad (SRS), SKYNET, Federal and Safer Highway patrol teams, Puff Adder team, among others, to go after the hoodlums.”

Speaking further on the Ikolaba police station incident, he said, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations also went there immediately for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident and all police teams were put on red alert.

“Efforts are already being intensified to arrest the hoodlums.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…