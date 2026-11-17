NEW book by dental surgeon and founder of the Global Entrepreneurs and Leaders Academy (GELA), Dr Favour Ikhile, titled: ‘Winning Scholarships, Grants, and Fully-Funded Opportunities Abroad as a Student’, addresses the challenges associated with getting scholarships and grants for higher education.

The book, published on Amazon, reveals that sheer luck does not lead to success, but hard work and preparedness that meet the right opportunities do.

The author, in the book, through his own record and experience, debunked the lies that funded opportunities belong to the well-connected.

He narrated how he was rejected more than 10 times before winning the HillCity Foundation Scholarship in his first year. He later became a Jim Ovia Scholar, a Western Union Foundation/IIE Scholar, YALI fellow, U.S. KECTIL Colleague and GES Alumnus. He won grants from The Pollination Project, the United States Consulate General, Peacefirst, amongst others.

Part one of the book explains the difference between scholarships, grants and fully funded programmes, and shows how to build a strong profile and search for genuine opportunities.

READ ALSO: The People’s Republic: Paradoxical heritage

Part two covers applications, essays, CVs, personal branding and interviews. Part three, on grants, takes readers from a fundable idea to a concept note, proposal, budget and final report.

Part four turns to fully funded conferences and fellowships and to making the most of every room one enters.

In her foreword to the book, Dr Grace Ihejiamaizu of Opportunity Desk calls it a guide to be applied rather than merely read. It is an encouraging companion for students and youth leaders, and also for parents and teachers who mentor them.

The book is written in simple, practical language that is easy to understand.

Each chapter ends with reflection questions and action steps, and the appendices offer ready-to-use checklists and practical templates.