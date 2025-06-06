The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has disclosed that the concession of the Ikere Gorge Dam is aimed at improving power supply in Oyo state.

Adelabu made this known in an interview with newsmen after observing Eid Adha prayers at Agodi praying ground, Ibadan on Friday.

He added that with the concession of the Ikere Gorge dam, business and other related activities would pick up in the state.

Adelabu stated that Oyo state has the potential to become the leading economy in the country.

“In Oyo State, we have so much potential, and we have done so much. We just witnessed the concession of the Ikere Gorge hydro power plant.

“The process started in 1979 but was abandoned midway. But, we got it and we said we must bring light back to Oke Ogun, light back to Oyo State. So we have been able to achieve it.

“You have seen a lot of substations approved for Oyo State under the administration of President Tinubu. They say charity begins at home, Oyo State must witness improved lights, improved power supply.

“But I am appealing to our people that they should just trust us, they should be patient and retain the confidence and Nigeria, Oyo State will never remain the same. As you heard, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to light up the entire Nigeria and Oyo State will also witness it.”

In a related development, Adelabu has assured of improvement in power supply nationwide.

He said the current administration of President Bola Tinubu is already fixing the foundational structural issues which has bedevilled the power sector over the years.

Adelabu expressed optimism that in the next few years, the sector will deliver far more improved service, which will see power supply serving Nigerian homes, businesses, institutions and industries.

Adelabu said, “Let me say that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Rome was not built in a day. And for you to build a solid building, there must be a very solid and reliable foundation. The power sector had some serious foundational structural issues, which we have been able to correct with this administration.

“The little improvement that you have seen is just a tip of the iceberg. You still witness major improvement in the power supply.

“Our president has promised that he is going to light up the entire country. He is not relenting on that promise. He still reiterated it yesterday at the ceremony we had in Port Harcourt, where we commissioned a power plant.

“He said his major objective is to make sure that he electrifies every Nigerian home, household, business, institution and industry. And I can tell you that we are not relenting. What you have seen is just one and a half years.

“I resumed this job in September 2023. This is just end of May and you have seen a little. I promise you that within the next one year, you are going to see major improvement that will develop our industries, that will resuscitate our small and cottage businesses, that will bring happiness back to homes where everywhere is lit up and there will not be darkness.”

