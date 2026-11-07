Ikenne is unique, has produced 13 SANS —IDA President, Otunba Allen

•Says in 1975, Papa Awolowo rallied Ikenne sons, daughters to build first Town Hall

As sons and daughters of Ikenne Remo in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State, home and abroad, gather in celebration of the 50th Ereke Day Festival, development of the town takes the center stage. In this interview with TAOHEED ADEGBITE and ADAM MOSADIOLUWA, the 10th President of the Ikenne Development Association (IDA), Otunba Olufemi Allen, a chartered accountant and lawyer, discusses the IDA’s journey so far, how Ikenne Remo achieves its community-driven developments, the community’s obsession with law profession and the contributions of Awolowo family, among others.

The people of Ikenne Remo, under your leadership as the Ikenne Development Association (IDA) President, are celebrating the 50th Ereke Day celebration this year; can you take us through the journey so far?

Ikenne Development Association is a body corporate; though established on the 5th of November 1977, it was formally incorporated in June 2009. The concept behind IDA is the coming together of our forefathers, including eminent late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, who alongside with the first President of IDA, the first Chairman, the life patron of IDA, late Daddy Kolawole Oronti, came together sometimes in 1975 to put up developmental projects.

The first of its kind was the town hall, now Alakenne Palace. It was commissioned on the 1st of November 1975. Attempts to celebrate the first anniversary of that association did not come to fruition until 1976. So it was at that point that they dedicated the first Saturday in November to celebrate Ereke Day.

The concept was the coming together of sons and daughters of Ikenne to put up developmental projects to support the town. It’s on record that between 1977 and 2003, a total of 187 projects were executed. It cut across the provision of security facilities, water, educational facilities, health facilities, other services, and so on and so forth.

It’s also on record that when the management of Ogun State University made up their mind to establish a campus of Obafemi Awolowo Health Sciences at Ikenne, it was this same platform called Ikenne—IDA, when I say IDA, it is Ikenne Development Association. It was this same platform that put a committee together—they call it COROSH, Committee on Relocation of Obafemi Awolowo Health—College of Health Sciences at Ikenne. It’s still on record that all the infrastructural buildings provided at that university were provided by sons and daughters of Ikenne.

This association has been privileged to produce 10 presidents since its inception. 1977 to 1985 was the era of Daddy Kolawole Oronti. From ‘85 to 1992, it transitioned into the presidency. The constitution was changed, became president. Asiwaju Adeleke Adesina (1992 to 1996), Barrister Ariyo Adebayo (1996 to 2000), Dr. Adetunji Adelowo (2000 to 2004), late Barrister ‘Lolu Laiyemo (2004 to 2008), Elder Tayo Fadipe (2008 to 2012), first and only female president, late Mrs Olaolu Adebifa (2012 to 2016), Otunba Olusola Odumosu (2016 to 2020) and immediate past President, Otunba Adedoyin Adesina (2020 to 2024). Now, I emerged as the tenth president. That was March 16, 2024.

Now, like I said, between 1977 and 2024, we executed 187 projects. In my own era, the 10th president, from 2024 to our 50th anniversary, my regime has executed 65 projects so far. So, you add 65 to 187.

And numerous projects: borehole, construction of hospital, this building (IDA Secretariat) here was built in 2007, and was rebuilt in 2024. Part of what you are seeing there is a 2,000-capacity hall. It’s an initiative of the Ikenne Development Association. It is the biggest hall in Ogun State. Four parties can be held there. It was put together, we came up with the blueprint, and we reached out to all eminent sons and daughters.

Ikenne is proud to be number one in the legal profession in Nigeria. Number one in the legal profession in the sense that there is no family house that has never produced a lawyer. Now, evidence to prove that is this: Ikenne has produced 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria. A town, a capital of a local government. Some states can barely be proud of five Senior Advocates of Nigeria. You know how many towns make up a state? But our own Ikenne, the town of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, has produced 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria. About seven of them are still very much alive.

We have produced Attorney General of the Federation, I think about two from Ikenne. We have produced the former vice president, who is a SAN. We have produced Attorneys General in so many states. We had an Attorney General in Lagos State, who was the immediate past vice president, and his brother was a counterpart Attorney General in Ogun State at the same period.

So, Ikenne is a significant town. By calling, the tenth president is a chartered accountant of about 35 years’ experience. Alas, in my own family, we are yet to produce a lawyer. So I picked up the mandate to read law, and I came out with first class at the age of 60 years. I was called to the bar at the age of 63 years, the youngest oldest lawyer in Ikenne. That is a record I hold.

Whenever Ikenne is mentioned in discourse, one famous name usually comes to the mind of many people. And that’s the late Premier of Western Region. You’ve mentioned him earlier as well, but can you share more on the contributions of the Awolowo family?

The Awolowo family, let me start from the sage himself. Even before the demise of the sage, Papa once told us that he had a name to protect. That name, Awolowo, alone is like a passport to open ways. Once you say you are from Ikenne, they will say the town of Awolowo. So that identity alone is an asset to Ikenne, of which we are proud of.

I told you that in 1975, the coming together of sons and daughters of Ikenne that led to the construction of the first town hall was an initiative of Papa Obafemi Awolowo. History can never forget it.

Now, one of the major roads that was constructed by Awolowo when he was the Western Region premier, we are still passing the road. It was only refurbished about two years ago by the current government. So that was done by Awolowo.

The Awolowo family brought in pipe-borne water into Ikenne; they can never be forgotten. HID did a lot, uncountable projects.

The current chairman of the Nigerian Tribune (Ambassador Awolowo Dosumu) has done a lot in terms of financial support in terms of project execution. She was once a grand finale chairman, and she constructed the interlocking stone of a street of about 1.2 kilometres. That is the quality of the product called Awolowo.

And the grandchildren, they have been contributing financially. They have really done very well, and they are still doing well. The chairman of Tribune is going to be the mother of the day at this 50th annual Ereke Day, because there’s no way we can forget the sage and the late wife.