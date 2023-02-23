Tijani Adeyemi

The Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has dragged the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma before federal authorities in Abuja and to foreign missions over failed assassination attempts to his life.

Also dragged along are the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde and the Chief Personal Security Officer to the Governor, Superintendent of Police Adamu Shaba Gboyako.

In petitions personally signed by Mr Ugochinyere, the three men were dragged before President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police and also to Foreign missions including the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union.

In the petition, the CUPP Spokesperson accused the Imo State Governor, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State and the Chief Personal Security Officer to the Governor of being responsible for the attack on his house stating, “I have been tipped off that Chief Personal Security Officer to the Governor of Imo State, Mr Shaba Adamu was the one that coordinated the armed attack on my house in Umukegwu, Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area on the 7th February 2023. Mr Shaba was the one that put the killer squad together personally and I am informed that the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde was notified and sanctioned the attack. The purpose of the attack was to assassinate me based on my political views.”

Mr Ugochinyere also accused the Imo State Police Commissioner of refusing to investigate any of the three attempts on his life obviously because he knows those behind the attacks and that their missions align. He further mentioned the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Special Duties Chinasa Nwaneri as the person, who led the attack on him on 23rd December 2022.

In his prayers in the petitions, Mr Ugochinyere sought thorough investigation, disciplinary actions, prosecutions, visa ban, and inclusion on a watch list among others on any person found wanting or culpable in the three attacks on him on 23rd December 2022, 14th January 2023 and 7th February 2023.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE