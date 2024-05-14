As part of an effort aimed at reviving food production at the local government level, the transitional caretaker Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Alhaji Haruna Ibrahim, has launched a program tagged “ODODO AGRICULTURAL SUPPORT SCHEME for Food Security.”

The Caretaker Chairman has already commenced clearing approximately 150 hectares of farmland across the three districts. This project is in line with the innovation of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo aimed at enhancing food security in Kogi State.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the clearing of the farmland for Ijumu Arin in Iyara, Alhaji Haruna, accompanied by his supervisors, stated that upon clearing and cultivation, each farmer would be allocated one hectare for the farming of cassava and maize.

He disclosed that seedlings, fertilizers, and other farming inputs would be given to the benefiting farmers free of charge.

The Chairman also noted that as part of the plans of the present administration to enhance food security, local hunters would be engaged for community policing, with the intention of returning the farmlands to the farmers.

The Caretaker Chairman reiterated that the provision of farmlands to farmers was a result of the commitment to activate and create more jobs in the agricultural sector.

“To ensure constant food supply, security, and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 50 hectares of farmlands across the three axes in Ijumu LGA to grow maize and other staple crops,” he said.

He praised Governor Ododo for demonstrating the political will to revamp agriculture in the state, urging farmers and the people of the local government to support the Agriculture Support Scheme.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the All Farmers Association, Ijumu LGA Chapter, Pastor Obafemi, described the move as commendable, stating that members are ready to support the vision of the Caretaker Chairman towards restoring the lost glory of agriculture as the mainstay of the nation’s economy.