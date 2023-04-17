The Spiritual Head of Ijo Orunmila Adulawo, Oluwo Ifagbemi Fajobi, has urged Nigerians to come together and embrace love and unity, shun violence, especially now that God had helped the country conclude peacefully the 2023 General Elections.

Fajobi made the call during the 89th Founder’s Day Anniversary of the organization and 20th year anniversary of his stewardship as the head of the religious body, which took place at the headquarters and worship center of the organization at Ososa, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The traditionalist, in a statement made available to newsmen, maintained that, now that God had helped the country and indeed all Nigerians scale through the hurdle of the election, fuel scarcity and cashless policies among others, said that what was required of the citizens now was to embrace love, unity and shun violence.

“Now that God had indeed answered us and helped us scale through the hazards of the general elections peacefully and in a miraculous way, fuel scarcity, cashless policies among others, what requires of us to do as a country is to embrace peace, continue to live in love and harmony and shun permanently all forms of violence in the entire nooks and crannies of the country,” he said.

Fajobi, while making the call, emphasized the need for Nigerians to rise above the challenges of tribalism, ethnicity and violence that have marred the post-election period.

He congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and commended the efforts of all other contestants who played a crucial role in the democratic process, just as the traditionalist called for the prioritization of the empowerment of Nigerian youths and women through investment in their education and nurturing of their talents.

Related News No Content Available

Speaking further, the Spiritual Head of Ijo Orunmila Adulawo, Fajobi called on the Federal Government to put the traditional worshippers in mind as far as August 20 Special Holiday is concerned, noting that this would create a brighter future for all Nigerians and help address critical challenges facing the nation.

This was just as shared his personal journey since enthronement as the Oluwo of Ijo Orunmila Adulawo in the past 20years, ascribing his achievements in office to the overall support received from the all heads of the organisation both at home and in diaspora, not forgetting the role played by the entire congregation.

Earlier at the event, the late founder of Ijo Orunmila Worldwide, Late Oluwo Adebanjo Osiga, was commended by representatives of the deceased’s children.

The children, namely Ifaniyi and Adebanjo Osiga, said their father’s name had been opening doors for them across the globe, even as they also appreciated the worshippers for their steadfastness and unrelenting efforts in immortalizing their father.

They also congratulated the leadership of Oluwo Ifagbemi Adedotun Fajobi, for keeping the flame of the religious body high with a lot of innovation and new development over the past 20 years since being on the throne.





Also in his sermon, Oluwo Akplogan Francis from Republic of Benin, called on all members to be united and do away with government of divisibility.

Commenting, the Chairman, Anniversary Commitee, Agbongbon Oludare Soneye, enjoined Nigerians to go back to the source, declaring that this was the only solution to any problem that might come the way of the country with a straight forward solution.

Highlights of the event include prayers for the nation, its leaders at the national, state and local government levels, as well as the opening of the Worship House at the headquarters of the organisation in Ososa.