Ijesu-Isu-Ekiti regent debunks installation of new traditional chiefs

The Ijesa Isu-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State have dismissed the reports of installation of new chieftaincy title holders in the Eleje community of the ancient town.

The community also debunked the purported installation of an individual as the new Baale and the suspension of Chief Olusegun Akiti as the Eleje of Ipole-Ileje community in the area.

The regent of the Ijesa Isu-Ekiti, Princess Omobolaji Adeniyi who spoke while addressing newsmen at the palace, called on residents and stakeholders to disregard the individuals making announcements of new installation of chiefs in the community, saying Chief Abiodun Ogunsakin remains the recognised Baale.

She argued that the purported suspension of Chief Akiti did not emanate from the Obanla-in-Council, appealing to the state government to intervene towards ensuring the peace of the community.

She said: “As far as I am concerned and as far as the Obanla-in-Council is concerned there was never any Owa. There was never any installation as such because my late father never did that and I too did not do anything as regards that.

“As far as we are concerned I am here to address this issue that there is nothing like Owa of Ipole Eleje, then there was never any suspension either for some period of time or indefinitely on Chief Olusegun Akiti, there is nothing of such.

“My appeal to the state government is that they should come to our aide because every chieftaincy has a procedure and If any town wants to stand on its own, there are procedures and steps to be taken for that town to stand.”

On his part, Chief Akiti explained that he remains the Eleje of Ipole-Ileje, urging residents to ignore anyone or individuals parading themselves as new chieftaincy holders in the community.

“The state government under Governor Biodun Oyebanji should help us. I have written to the deputy governor so that the set of people that are trying to disrupt the peace and the unity of this community, should be called to order and if they remain recalcitrant, they should be punished accordingly.”

